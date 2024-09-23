Most Lethal Day in Lebanon Since the Conclusion of the Civil War, According to Officials

On Monday, Lebanon experienced its most catastrophic day since the conclusion of the vicious 15-year civil conflict, as stated by a Lebanese official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on media communication.

Lebanon’s health minister revealed a heartbreaking toll: at least 274 lives lost, including 21 children and 39 women, alongside 1,024 individuals injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting various locations within the nation.

The official National News Agency (NNA) reported that “enemy warplanes carried out…over 80 airstrikes within just thirty minutes,” focusing their bombardment on the Nabatiyeh district in southern Lebanon. There were also confirmed strikes in the Tyre region.

In tandem with these events, the NNA noted “intense aerial assaults in the Bekaa Valley,” situated in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria, specifically around Baalbek and on the outskirts of Hermel.

The Israeli military announced further airstrikes aimed at the Bekaa Valley, cautioning citizens to evacuate the vicinity of Hezbollah installations for their own safety. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the military spokesperson, emphasized, “We are gearing up for substantial and focused strikes in the Bekaa Valley,” urging residents to “keep a safe distance” from Hezbollah locations “for your own security.”

As smoke billows from the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, questions arose when reporters inquired about a potential ground invasion into Lebanon. In response, Rear Admiral Hagari asserted, “We will take whatever actions are necessary” to ensure that the residents of northern Israel can safely return to their homes, which has become a paramount mission for the Israeli government.

Since the onset of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas’s attack on October 7, there has been an uptick in cross-border skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The violence escalated rapidly, leading to heavy exchanges over the weekend, prompting concerns about a potential full-scale war.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheál Martin, expressed deep concern regarding the potential escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. He remarked, “All indicators suggest that Israel is gearing up for increased actions in Lebanon.” Speaking from New York at a UN General Assembly meeting, he added, “The situation in Lebanon is already dire. You’re witnessing a failed state—essentially no functioning government, no formal banking system—and layering a war on top of that would create unspeakable hardships for the Lebanese people. This must be averted at all costs.”

Despite these tensions, Mr. Martin reassured that Irish troops stationed in Lebanon remain secure, maintaining high morale as they operate under a United Nations mandate. He stated, “I’m in constant contact with the leadership of the Defence Forces, including Chief of Staff Seán Clancy, about the dynamics in Lebanon.”

“We are continually monitoring the situation and implementing all necessary protective measures for our forces,” he stated.

In another troubling development, Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza resulted in the death of at least ten Palestinians, including four children, as reported by local medics. As heavy rain wreaked havoc, flooding the tent encampments of displaced residents, the attacks persisted, drawing attention away from the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Health officials in Gaza indicated that at least five Palestinians died when Israeli forces struck a school that was sheltering those displaced, located in one of the territory’s historic refugee camps, Nuseirat. The Israeli military responded by asserting that they targeted a Hamas command center positioned within a compound that once served as an educational facility.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, where a million displaced individuals have fled, claimed the lives of one woman and four children, according to medical sources. The Israeli army did not provide immediate commentary on this incident.

Hamas’s military wing boasted about successfully drawing an Israeli convoy into “a meticulously planned ambush,” striking their supply route east of Rafah city with anti-tank missiles and pre-placed explosives.

Meanwhile, relentless rain only exacerbated the plight of Gaza’s displaced, submerging tents and even washing some away. Desperate measures were taken by residents, with some resorting to placing buckets on the ground to keep their mats dry and digging trenches to divert water away from their shelters. The costs for new tents and plastic sheeting skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult to protect against leaks.

Palestinians taking refuge in a school shelter in Nuseirat were among those deeply affected by the weather and ongoing assaults. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) called for greater assistance, urging for more shelters and supplies to help residents brace for the approaching winter months.

For over a year, relentless warfare has uprooted most of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants, leaving a landscape marred by devastation. The health ministry has reported that over 41,300 Palestinians have perished in the ongoing Israeli campaign, marking one of the deadliest phases of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This flare-up began on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack that resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and approximately 250 captives, according to figures provided by Israeli authorities.

Additional reporting was contributed by Sean Whelan.