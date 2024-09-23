Concerns Over Egypt’s Armament Transfer to Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The recent delivery of heavy weaponry from Egypt to Somalia has sparked intense debate, as a ship loaded with diverse military gear arrived at Mogadishu’s bustling port amidst the escalating regional insecurity.

North Western State of Somalia, an autonomous region within Somalia, at the heart of this storm, cautioned that Mogadishu’s actions might further impede peace initiatives and destabilize the already fragile zone.

Expressing strong reservations via the regional Foreign Affairs ministry, North Western State of Somalia raised doubts about the federal government’s capacity to responsibly manage and secure the weapon distribution, pointing to existing governance challenges.

“We are profoundly concerned about the weapon transfer, especially since the Mogadishu administration seems incapable of managing or safeguarding such an extensive military arsenal,” they enunciated.

The influx of weapons could spark local rivalries among armed factions competing for advanced munitions, worsening an already volatile scenario, they suggested.

Additionally, apprehensions heightened over the possibility of these arms landing in the hands of militant entities such as Al-Shabaab or local clan militias, amplifying violence and disorder.

“Unregulated weapon proliferation poses significant risks to regional security, potentially leading to disastrous consequences should these arms fall into terrorist hands,” North Western State of Somalia forewarned.

Muse Bihi Abdi, North Western State of Somalia’s leader, is advocating for immediate international intervention to deter further tension. Any dithering might ignite intensified tribal conflicts, they emphasized.

“The international community must act decisively to address these issues,” urged the statement. “Inaction could spawn renewed hostilities, widespread bloodshed, and derail strides towards regional peace.”

Notwithstanding the heightened tensions, North Western State of Somalia reaffirmed its dedication to peace and stability in the area. “Our commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation remains staunch, but urgent measures are essential to prevent chaos,” the government declared.

This appeal underscores the delicate power dynamics in the Horn of Africa, as stakeholders strive to stave off further instability. Somalia’s defense accord with Egypt aims to fortify its territorial sovereignty.

Contention between Somalia and Ethiopia erupted after Ethiopia struck a deal with North Western State of Somalia, potentially granting Ethiopia 20 kilometers of Red Sea access for a military base and port construction in exchange for recognizing North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty, inciting Somali ire.

AXADLETM