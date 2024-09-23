Egypt Calls for Stability in Somalia Amid Rising Tensions Between Ethiopia and Northeastern State

The Egyptian Foreign Minister met with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa in Washington. (Egyptian Foreign Ministry)

Tensions have flared as Ethiopia has reportedly dispatched a “shipment of ammunition” to the Northeastern State region in northern Somalia, much to the dismay of Mogadishu, which has denounced it as a “serious violation” of its sovereignty.

On the flip side, Egypt has urged for the stabilization of Somalia and a strong respect for its territorial borders.

Experts caution that Ethiopia’s actions could jeopardize regional security. Relations further soured earlier this year when Addis Ababa inked a deal with North Western State of Somalia, the breakaway region, giving it trade and military access to the Red Sea.

This pact encountered resistance from Egypt and several Arab countries.

Somalia’s foreign ministry vehemently condemned the arms shipment to Northeastern State, branding it an “illegal act” and a “grave violation of sovereignty.”

They called upon Ethiopia to abide by international law and urged regional and global allies to denounce Ethiopia’s actions and support peacemaking efforts.

In discussions with U.S. officials, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s dedication to Somalia’s stability and sovereignty.

He stressed that Egypt stands firmly behind Somalia’s central institutions to secure the Bab al-Mandab Strait, counter terrorism, and tackle illegal migration.

Abdelatty highlighted that Egypt’s support for Somalia echoes its role in fostering regional peace under the auspices of the United Nations, the African Union’s guiding principles, and the Arab League’s charter.

He also noted that Egypt is actively aiding Somalia in enhancing its security and military capabilities.

Egypt and Somalia have recently tightened their relations. In August, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed a military cooperation agreement in Cairo. Following this, Sisi announced that Egypt would be joining the African Union peacekeeping forces in Somalia starting January.

Later in August, Somalia announced the arrival of Egyptian military supplies and personnel in Mogadishu as part of Egypt’s peacekeeping mission. Ethiopia, opposing this move, asserted that it poses risks to regional stability and warned it “will not stand idly by.”