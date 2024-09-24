Sharmake Amin Makes a Comeback to Journalism with Yle’s New Somali-Language News Program in Finland

Sharmake Amin during an interview. Credits: Hubaal TV

Mogadishu (AX) — Sharmake Abukar Amin, once a Somali journalist and now a refugee in Finland, carries the aspiration of returning to journalism thanks to a newly-launched Somali-language news service by Finland’s national broadcaster, Yle. Set to debut on Tuesday, this program promises concise news bulletins focusing on Somali and global happenings, alongside segments on acquiring Finnish citizenship and topics pertinent to refugees.

Abdiwali Hashi, a journalist at Yle, shared with the BBC that the broadcaster has pledged to air Somali-language news and shows, marking a significant milestone for the Somali community residing in Finland. Hashi and Horiyo Abdulqadir will host this service, though the initial broadcast time for Somali-language content might be limited.

The launch rekindles hope for Amin, who fled Somalia in 2016 and thought his journalism career was over. “To have an opportunity at Finland’s national broadcaster feels like the same shot my mates had with BBC Somali,” Amin remarked optimistically.

During his time in Finland, Amin ventured into different career avenues beyond journalism. He linked up with Integrify, a Helsinki-based start-up that equips asylum seekers with specialized coding skills. “I figured learning Finnish was my only ticket to landing a job, but coding unlocked another door,” Amin shared. For him, the tech industry emerged as a viable alternative to traditional paths.

Finland’s national broadcaster already offers content in English, Russian, and Ukrainian, with Somali becoming the fourth language. Additionally, an Arabic-language news service will be introduced, catering to Finland’s 40,000 Arabic speakers.

Hashi, having lived in Finland for 34 years and working with Yle since 2009, views the service as a testament to the nation’s burgeoning multiculturalism.

By 2023, approximately 25,000 individuals in Finland speak Somali, making them the largest non-European ethnic minority and the fifth-largest minority group in total. Nearly 54% of these Somali speakers reside in the Helsinki region, which has emerged as a hub for services tailored to the Somali community.

Finland’s Somali population, continually growing, has shown enthusiasm for this initiative. Yusuf Mohamed Mubarak, a long-term resident, hailed the new service as a “significant leap” for the Somali diaspora. He believes it will offer accurate information in their native tongue and keep them attuned to global events, including those in Somalia.

The push for a Somali-language branch at Yle was championed by Hashi and other community leaders who recognized the necessity of tailored news and programs for Finland’s Somali populace. Now, Amin and other young Somali journalists in Finland, who had long worried about their career prospects, have newfound opportunities to continue their journalistic endeavors.

Now a Finnish citizen based in Helsinki, Amin expressed his gratitude for the launch of the Somali-language service, stating, “The fact that Finland’s national broadcaster is kicking off Somali-language news makes me incredibly joyful. It’s a big win for the Somali community here.”