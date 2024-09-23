Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi recently engaged in diplomatic talks with Egypt and Eritrea during the UNGA, aiming to fortify alliances amid escalating regional tensions with Ethiopia.

North Western State of Somalia—a territory that has proclaimed independence—sits at the epicenter of ongoing diplomatic strife between Somalia and Ethiopia. Despite its lack of international recognition, North Western State of Somalia’s prime position along the Gulf of Aden captures the interest of regional powers, further straining relations with Somalia, which staunchly views it as part of its sovereign territory.

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed their dedication to regional stability, emphasizing the necessity of defending Somalia’s territorial sovereignty against intensifying external pressures, chiefly from Ethiopia.

The concerted actions of Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea hint at a possible recalibration of power within the Horn of Africa. These nations are starting to rally around pivotal issues, including anti-terrorism initiatives and the development of infrastructure.

Egypt’s military support, encompassing weapons and troop training, has significantly enhanced Somalia’s defensive capabilities as tensions with Ethiopia mount. The recent delivery of arms on Monday underscores Cairo’s deepening involvement in Somalia’s stability, signaling robust support from key allies for Mogadishu’s sovereignty.

This military assistance is part of an accord inked in August, which aims to bolster Somalia’s defense posture and fulfills Cairo’s objective of countering Ethiopia’s burgeoning regional clout. Rising discord between Egypt and Ethiopia is rooted in two main issues: the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which poses a threat to Egypt’s Nile water resources, and Ethiopia’s agreement with North Western State of Somalia, seen by Somalia as a direct affront to its sovereignty. These developments have the region perilously close to further turmoil.