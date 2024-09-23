Stones Secures Late Draw for Man City in Premier League Showdown

Manchester City maintain their lead in the Premier League following a thrilling 2-2 draw against Arsenal, credit goes to a last-minute equalizer from John Stones, preserving their unbeaten status on Sunday.

Amidst a chaotic 98th-minute scramble, Stones managed to find the back of the net just when it seemed Arsenal, down to 10 players after Leandro Trossard’s red card in first-half stoppage time, would hold on for a victory.

Erling Haaland perpetuated his remarkable scoring streak, converting off a Savinho assist. However, Riccardo Calafiori responded with a sublime finish, assisted by Gabriel Martinelli, in the 22nd minute. Arsenal took the lead just before halftime courtesy of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Trossard’s ejection, stemming from a petulant act of kicking the ball away after earning a yellow card, left Arsenal vulnerable with a man down.

Pep Guardiola’s squad relentlessly attacked Arsenal’s goal, intensifying the pressure as time dwindled. It appeared Arsenal might withstand the siege until Stones’ dramatic goal leveled the score late in the game.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Nottingham Forest both remain undefeated post a 2-2 draw. Chris Wood’s penalty put Forest ahead, but goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck flipped the script at the end of the first half. Ramon Sosa then equalized for Forest 20 minutes before the final whistle.

Liverpool soared to second place with a dominant 3-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday. Luis Diaz netted twice in the 26th and 28th minutes, while Darwin Nunez added a third in the 37th minute, effectively sealing the win before halftime.