Tinubu Approves Salary Increases of Up to 80% for Nigerian Soldiers

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President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases ranging from 30% to 80% for approximately 250,000 members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, with the new rates taking effect on 1 September.

The adjustment will raise the military’s annual wage bill by N264 billion, from N660 billion to N924 billion. Junior personnel, ranging from privates to staff sergeants, will receive the largest increase at 80%. Those ranked from colonel to warrant officer will get a 50% rise, while officers above the rank of colonel will receive a 30% increase.

The government said the higher pay forms part of wider measures to improve troop welfare and support military operations as security forces confront insurgency, banditry and kidnapping nationwide. Tinubu said the increase reflects the sacrifices made by military personnel and reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing the Armed Forces with the resources required to address Nigeria’s security challenges.