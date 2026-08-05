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Eight Years Later, Zimbabwe Still Hasn’t Delivered Justice for 2018 Victims

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By Newsroom August 5, 2026 1 min read
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Eight Years On, Zimbabwe Yet to Deliver Justice for 2018 Victims
Eight Years Later, Zimbabwe Still Hasn’t Delivered Justice for 2018 Victims

Eight years after Zimbabwean security forces killed six people and wounded 35 during post-election protests on 1 August 2018, no one has been held responsible, Human Rights Watch said. The organisation accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of failing to carry out key recommendations from the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry, despite his initial pledge to bring those responsible to justice.

Human Rights Watch said no members of the security forces had been arrested or prosecuted, while victims had received no compensation. It said the failure to establish accountability had contributed to further abuses, including the deadly response to protests in January 2019.

The rights group called on Zimbabwean authorities to implement the commission’s recommendations and break what it described as a continuing cycle of impunity and human rights violations.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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