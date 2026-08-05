U.S. congressional delegation visits Jubbaland, holds security talks with President Madobe

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Tuesday August 4, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — A U.S. congressional delegation has pledged continued backing for Jubbaland’s fight against al-Shabab after meeting President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe in Kismayo to discuss counterterrorism, security assistance and institution-building.

Led by U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, the 11-member delegation visited Kismayo on July 29 with Acting U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Justin Davis and other American officials, the Jubbaland presidency said in a statement.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation against al-Shabab, increasing security assistance and strengthening the institutions of Somalia’s southern federal member state.

The U.S. lawmakers praised Jubbaland’s continued participation in counterterrorism operations and highlighted recent advances by Jubbaland security forces and Somalia’s elite Danab Special Forces. The gains came during joint operations supported by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), according to the statement.

The delegation also reiterated Washington’s commitment to Somalia’s security sector and to efforts aimed at defeating extremist groups operating in the country.

Madobe expressed appreciation for the United States’ longstanding partnership with Somalia, including its assistance with security, stabilization and institutional development.

“The Government of Jubbaland appreciates the United States’ continued support for the Somali people and its partnership in the fight against terrorism,” the regional administration said in its statement.

Joining Madobe at the meeting were Ahmed Abdi Kooshin, secretary of the Defense Committee in Somalia’s House of the People; MP Mursal Mohamed Khaliif, chairman of the Somalia-U.S. Parliamentary Friendship Committee; and MP Abdirashid Jire Qalinle, Jubbaland’s representative to the Somali Future Council.

The Kismayo visit came as the United States expands security cooperation with Somalia’s federal and regional authorities through military training, intelligence sharing and air support intended to weaken al-Shabab and the Islamic State group in Somalia. AFRICOM has remained a key partner for Somali and regional forces conducting operations against militant groups, especially in Jubbaland and Puntland State.