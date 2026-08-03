New Debate Over Tinubu’s Credentials Emerges Ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 Elections

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President Bola Tinubu’s educational history is back under scrutiny after INEC released his nomination documents for the 2027 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s list of presidential candidates, published over the weekend, identifies only Tinubu’s 1979 Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University (CSU). The documents released do not include qualifications from primary or secondary school.

The omission has reopened questions that featured prominently in the legal dispute over the 2023 presidential election. At the time, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, accused Tinubu of submitting a forged CSU diploma to INEC.