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UN Warns Terror Groups Use Drones, Cryptocurrency in Nigeria

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By Adam Omar July 20, 2026 1 min read
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UN Warns Terror Groups Using Drones, Cryptocurrency in Nigeria
UN Warns Terror Groups Use Drones, Cryptocurrency in Nigeria

Terrorist groups in northern Nigeria, West Africa and the Sahel are sharpening their capabilities by deploying drones, advanced communications systems and cryptocurrencies, the United Nations has warned.

Leonardo Simão, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), raised the alarm during a briefing to the United Nations Security Council. Presenting the Secretary-General’s latest regional report, covering November 29, 2025 to June 30, 2026, Simão said the groups have forged deeper ties with organised crime while driving violence, displacement and worsening humanitarian emergencies. At least 6.8 million people have been forced from their homes.

Security Council members said force alone could not eliminate extremism. They urged stronger regional collaboration and greater investment in governance, education, employment and humanitarian support to confront the underlying causes of insecurity.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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