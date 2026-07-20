ZANU-PF Thanks Supporters of Constitutional Amendment Bill

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ZANU-PF staged “CAB3 Thank You Rallies” in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, thanking supporters for backing Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 following its signing into law.

In Mashonaland West, thousands of party loyalists converged at Chakari Grounds, where senior ZANU-PF leaders recognized those who contributed to the bill’s passage into an Act. Provincial Chairman Mary Mliswa thanked supporters who had campaigned for the amendment.

Mliswa said the campaign demonstrated unity within the province. She added that the amendment followed the party’s call for legislation extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years, until 2030.