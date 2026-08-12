Ilhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The fourth-term Democrat, whose Minneapolis-based district is a longtime Democratic stronghold, defeated multiple challengers in Tuesday’s contest, according to projections from U.S. media outlets.

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar has secured a decisive Democratic primary victory in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, winning more than 80% of the vote and moving on to the…

Wednesday August 12, 2026 U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar has secured a decisive Democratic primary victory in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, winning more than 80% of the vote and…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Wednesday August 12, 2026

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar has secured a decisive Democratic primary victory in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, winning more than 80% of the vote and moving on to the November general election.

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The fourth-term Democrat, whose Minneapolis-based district is a longtime Democratic stronghold, defeated multiple challengers in Tuesday’s contest, according to projections from U.S. media outlets.

With more than 95% of ballots counted, unofficial results listed Omar with 122,640 votes. Julie Trang Le followed with 10,201, while Latonya T. Reeves received 9,131, according to figures reported by The New York Times.

Omar’s other Democratic opponents were Abena McKenzie and Nate Schluter. The large margin leaves Omar in a strong position for the November election in a district that has consistently backed Democrats.

She first entered Congress in 2019 as the first Somali American elected to the U.S. House. Since then, Omar has established herself as a leading progressive voice in Washington and an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

Her opposition to the administration has focused in part on immigration policies and enforcement operations. Her political career has also attracted national attention because of her Somali heritage and her journey from refugee to member of Congress.

Omar’s primary win comes as Democrats and Republicans turn their attention to the November midterm elections, with control of both the House and Senate at stake nationwide.