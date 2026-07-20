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From Cotton to Cloth: The Story of African Textile Production

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By Adam Omar July 20, 2026 1 min read
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From Cotton to Cloth - The Untold African Story
From Cotton to Cloth: The Story of African Textile Production

Africa grows some of the finest cotton in the world, but retains only a small share of the wealth that crop generates. What keeps this value gap in place—and how can the continent close it? In this editorial, allAfrica examines how data-driven journalism and compelling storytelling can challenge perceptions, attract investment and advance Africa’s transformation from cotton producer into a textile powerhouse.

Read the editorial to learn why Cotton to Cloth is not simply an editorial initiative–it represents a new narrative for Africa’s industrial future.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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