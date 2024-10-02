Minneapolis Police Chief Expresses Disgust Over Backlash Against New Somali-American and Mexican Immigrant Officers

The Minneapolis Police Department bolstered its ranks by welcoming 23 new officers, among whom two made history. Meet Ikran Mohamed, a Somali-American woman and Lesly Vera, who moved from Mexico to the U.S. at the tender age of four and now holds permanent residency.

Despite these promising additions, Chief Brian O’Hara expressed his frustration to WCCO’s Adam and Jordana, highlighting the influx of animosity aimed at these trailblazers.

“It’s appalling,” O’Hara lamented. “I failed to foresee the sheer repulsiveness, especially from self-proclaimed law enforcement backers and ex-law enforcement officers. Even Elon Musk weighed in, which is just obscene.”

Elon’s controversial tweet was a share from Not the Bee, a conservative platform inaccurately alleging Vera’s illegal status. Federal and state laws, however, affirm the legality of her employment.

“In the twilight of the Roman Empire, they too leaned on non-citizens,” Musk remarked.

Minnesota’s 2022 legislative amendments now permit citizenship or federal eligibility for applicants. Vera’s status as a lawful permanent resident under DACA aligns with these requirements.

O’Hara ascribes part of the vitriol to misconceptions, with some assuming the women are undocumented. He conveyed his deep dismay at the hostility they’re facing.

“These officers have compelling stories,” O’Hara stated. “They are extraordinary individuals with the grit to step up and serve Minneapolis. In this climate of negativity, they’re still standing tall. It’s beyond upsetting to see this courageous duo targeted with such bile.”

Emphasizing substance over surface, O’Hara underscored the importance of character. He drew parallels to New York City’s historical reliance on Irish immigrants, suggesting a similar dynamic at play in Minnesota’s immigrant hires.

Edited by: Ali Musa

