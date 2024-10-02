Somalia

Jubaland Leader Touches Down in Mogadishu for National Consultative Council Assembly

Mogadishu (AX) – Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, head of Jubaland, touched down in Mogadishu on Wednesday to join the imminent National Consultative Council (NCC) powwow.

The onlookers at Aden Adde International Airport brought the heat, greeting federal lawmakers, ministers, and other bigwig politicos, making it the second such welcome of the day for a regional honcho.

Earlier, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen from Southwest arrived in the bustling city for the eagerly awaited NCC gathering.

In just a few days, the NCC meeting will dig into heavyweight topics, including federal and regional election agendas.

The outcomes of these crucial discussions will likely steer Somalia’s political course as future polls loom on the horizon.

