Somali Leader Kicks Off National Consultative Council Gathering in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (AX) – On Wednesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud kicked off the National Consultative Council (NCC) gathering in Mogadishu, aiming squarely at tackling key political and security concerns.

Over the course of two days, this meeting pulls together heavyweights from four regional states – Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Galmudug. The mayor of Mogadishu, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and his deputy are also in attendance.

Per the federal government’s insights, the agenda is crammed with discussions about the nation’s security landscape, particularly hastening measures against Al-Shabaab. Also high on the list are steps to complete the democratization process and put previous NCC agreements into action.

“Our gathering zeroes in on accelerating the clash against Khawarij al-Shabab, pushing ahead with democratic reforms, and sticking to prior pacts made by the National Consultative Council,” articulated the Presidential Palace.

“Additional talks will cover state-building, collaborative efforts between federal and regional administrations, and fostering both peace and growth in Somalia,” added the statement.

Notably, Northeastern State’s leader, Said Abdullahi Deni, is conspicuously missing from the NCC this time around. His absence stems from ongoing political spats with the federal leadership, particularly with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring