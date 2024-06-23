Tragic Youth Protests Erupt in Kenya, Leaving Two Dead

A protester flings a tear gas canister back at cops during a fiery protest against looming tax increases in a finance bill, in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2024 [Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo]

A 21-year-old man succumbed after being struck by a tear gas canister amid Kenya’s volatile protests this week, human rights officials and the victim’s kin confirmed. This marks the second death tied to the youth-driven demonstrations.

Ignited predominantly by Kenya’s Gen-Z, who have broadcasted the protests live, the uproar springs from simmering frustration over President William Ruto’s economic stratagems. Thursday’s protests in Nairobi remained largely peaceful, but cops deployed tear gas and water cannons throughout the day to scatter demonstrators near parliament.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission pointed out that Evans Kiratu, aged 21, was hit by a tear gas canister during the protests.

“Evans was hustled to the hospital around 6 p.m. on Thursday… but didn’t make it,” said Ernest Cornel, a rep at the Kenya Human Rights Commission, to AFP. “It’s calamitous that a young life gets snuffed out just for rallying against skyrocketing living costs.”

The deceased’s aunt relayed on Citizen TV that her nephew died in the hospital before she could see him.

“Justice for my nephew,” she demanded.

The protests kicked off in Nairobi on Tuesday then mushroomed across the nation, with protesters calling for a nationwide strike on Tuesday.

The death of Kiratu comes shortly after another tragic incident reported on Friday; a police watchdog mentioned they are scrutinizing claims that a 29-year-old man was shot by officers, post-protests in Nairobi.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority documented the fatality, supposedly resulting from a police shooting on Thursday.

A police report viewed by AFP revealed that the 29-year-old was rushed to a Nairobi hospital around 7 p.m. on Thursday, “unconscious with a thigh wound,” before succumbing, though details remained sparse.

Various organizations, including Amnesty International Kenya, disclosed that at least 200 individuals sustained injuries in Nairobi as a result of Thursday’s protests, drawing thousands onto the streets nationwide.

After minor demonstrations earlier in the week, the cash-strapped government relented by repealing several tax increases originally outlined in a new bill.

Yet, Ruto’s government is adamant about some tax hikes, arguing they’re essential to boost revenue and cut dependency on foreign loans.

The intended tax increases will only add to the burden on Kenyans, many already stretching to meet living costs, and the youth face a dearth of well-paying jobs.

Organized heavily on social media, the protests threw the government off balance, with demonstrators now urging a total national stoppage.

“Tuesday 25th June: #OccupyParliament and Total Shutdown Kenya. A nationwide strike,” read one poster circulating online, stating “Gen Z is giving all hard-working Kenyans a break. Parents, keep your children home in unity.”

After the government agreed to cut taxes on bread, car ownership, and financial services, the treasury warned of a 200 billion shilling ($1.5 billion) deficit.

The proposed taxes were expected to rake in 346.7 billion shillings ($2.7 billion), about 1.9% of GDP, and trim the budget gap from 5.7% to 3.3% of GDP.

Now, the government eyes hikes in fuel prices and export taxes to bridge the revenue gap, a strategy critics argue will further tighten the vise on a nation grappling with soaring inflation.

Kenya may boast one of East Africa’s liveliest economies, yet a third of its 51.5 million populace lives in dire straits.