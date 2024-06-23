Euro 2024: Dominant Portugal Defeats Türkiye, Belgium Triumphs Over Romania

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal battles fiercely during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F clash against Türkiye on June 22, 2024.

Portugal surged into the Round of 16, clinching Group F glory with a commanding 3-0 win over Türkiye. Meanwhile, Belgium bagged their first Group E triumph in the second leg of Euro 2024’s group stage on Saturday.

Türkiye stumbled out of the starting blocks as Kerem Akturkoglu squandered a gilt-edged chance inside the box.

Both squads traded blows, but the back-and-forth yielded no significant breakthroughs as the game unfolded.

The deadlock broke in the 21st minute thanks to Bernardo Silver, who netted from close range, notching Portugal’s first genuine scoring chance.

Just seven minutes later, another blunder by Türkiye saw Samet Akaydin’s sloppy back-pass wrong-foot goalie Altay Bayindir, doubling Portugal’s lead.

Vincenzo Montella’s side never bounced back from this one-two punch. On 56 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s crafty play led to Bruno Fernandes nailing the third, cementing Portugal’s second win.

“Our performance mirrored the match against the Czech Republic, yet this time, we snatched the first goal. Türkiye came out strong, but once we netted, we commanded the game,” stated Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez.

Elsewhere in Group F, the Czech Republic scraped a point by battling Euro first-timers Georgia to a 1-1 draw. Patrik Schick’s second-half goal negated Georges Mikautadze’s first-half strike.

These outcomes see Portugal topping the group with six points, trailed by Türkiye (3 points), and both the Czech Republic and Georgia holding one point each.

In Group E, Belgium rebounded post-defeat to Slovakia, clinching three essential points by besting Romania 2-0 via goals from Youri Tielemans and Kevin de Bruyne.

The Red Devils opened their account early with Tielemans netting in under two minutes. Romania chased an equalizer in the second half, but Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed before De Bruyne’s late effort sealed the deal.

“That win was a huge relief. We overcomplicated things after halftime despite dominating earlier. We were too defensive later on but stayed dangerous on the break. The second goal came late but was immensely satisfying,” reflected Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteel.