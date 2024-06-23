Somalia Nears Reaping Benefits of EAC Membership

Last week, Somalia hosted a pivotal confab, hammering out a scheme to sync its legal systems with those of the East African Community (EAC) to reap the benefits of the regional alliance.

EAC member state envoys attended the week-long parley, with the aim of crafting a detailed roadmap for Somalia’s entry into the EAC, marking a key advance in regional camaraderie and economic unity.

Gathering in Nairobi from June 17 to 20, and steered by South Sudan’s Beny Gideon Mabor, Under-secretary in the Ministry of East African Affairs, Somalia delved into the EAC’s four core pillars to mesh them with its own constitution and laws.

The EAC flourishes on four fundamental pillars: Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union, and Political Federation.

Somalia’s Presidential Special Envoy to the EAC, Dr. Abdusalam H. Omer, spearheaded the Somali delegation.

In March 2024, Somalia secured full EAC membership after officially submitting its ratified Treaty of Accession to the EAC Secretary-General.

“Today’s assembly marks a pivotal stride in this endeavor, harmonizing Somalia’s national procedures with regional blueprints to guarantee full integration,” declared Veronica Nduva, EAC Secretary-General, at the kickoff event.

Participants reviewed the mechanics of the Customs Union and Common Market.

Mogadishu dispatched a 25-member governmental cohort, immersing them in the workings of key EAC decision-making entities like the Summit, Council of Ministers, high-level task force, and various EAC organs.

The outlined roadmap delineates vital actions bifurcated into national and Community-centric initiatives, including conforming Somalia’s legal framework to fit established regional principles, ensuring its active involvement in EAC programs and affairs.

Post-integration, Somalia will enjoy duty-free movement of goods and persons within the EAC, alongside other perks.

“Somalia has conveyed its intent to be a proactive player in the East African region’s growth and well-being, committing to efforts that foster sustainable progress, job creation, and enhanced living standards for EAC denizens,” articulated Mr. Mabor.

Dr. Omer voiced optimism about the cooperative endeavors among stakeholders, forging a roadmap to secure Somalia’s effective absorption into the bloc.

“Our dedication lies in working hand-in-hand with all parties towards a more luminous and prosperous future for all EAC member nations and their citizens,” he asserted.

Somalia is set to appoint nine members to the East African Legislative Assembly and nominate a judge to the First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice.

This move cements its pledge toward regional unity.

Somalia’s path towards EAC integration is notably ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which joined two years prior.