Somali National Indicted in Kenya for Armed Robbery Scheme and Unlawful Residency

In addition to the weapons charge, Aden faced allegations of being in Kenya illegally, without a proper visa or pass, which violated the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011. He was released on a bond of KSh50,000 (USD 387.39) or had the option of a cash bail set at KSh30,000 (USD 232.43). The judge set his case to be mentioned on October 23, with the full hearing scheduled for April 24, 2025.

Police reports linked Aden and his crew to several robbery and stabbing incidents in Eastleigh. Three of his partners in crime were reportedly killed during police operations, while Aden managed to escape to Uganda before returning to Kenyan soil.

In response to the rising tide of robberies and related crimes, authorities have ramped up security operations in Eastleigh.