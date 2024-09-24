Northeastern State’s Leader Urges Dialogue to Resolve Political Deadlock with Federal Government

Garowe (AX) – Northeastern State’s chief, Said Abdullahi Deni, declared on Monday that Northeastern State is primed to mend the political rift with Somalia’s Federal Government, which has festered for months.

Speaking at a summit held by the Northeastern State Development and Research Center (PDRC), Deni cautioned that without constructive political talks, the nation risks disintegration, with other territories possibly seeking independence like North Western State of Somalia. He stressed the urgency, highlighting Northeastern State’s readiness to spearhead Somalia’s reunification efforts.

Deni called on summit attendees to organize a public platform to promote dialogue between Northeastern State and the country’s federal leaders. He expressed exasperation at the lack of progress from past private talks, urging for a more open and transparent discourse.

“Northeastern State stands ready to lead. We’re equipped to unite Somalia by providing resources, expertise, and funding. We’re open to any conversations with the other side,” Deni stated.

Tensions have been particularly strained between Northeastern State and the Federal Government since Deni’s failed attempt to secure the Somali Prime Ministership, as noted by Deputy Minister of Finance Abdiqafar Elmi Hange.