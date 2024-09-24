HEAR THIS: Egyptian Naval Vessel Supplies Additional Weaponry to Somalia Amid Rising Strain with Ethiopia

Tanzanian cops nab a bunch of top opposition brass to scuttle an anti-government demo. Meanwhile in Guinea Conakry, authorities have re-captured a central figure linked to the brutal stadium massacre of 2009.

Senegal is realigning its political landscape as it gears up for legislative elections set for November 17. Across in South Sudan, some lawyers are contesting the legality of the transitional government extending its term by two years.

In Mauritania, demonstrators are urging the UN to enforce human rights accountability. Over in the U.S., Muslim Americans could potentially wield significant influence in the upcoming November elections. For deeper dives into these stories and more, join us on Daybreak Africa!