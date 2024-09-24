SSC-Khatumo Cautions Northeastern State Regarding Territorial Conflict, Pledges to Protect Their Land

Las Anod (AX) – The provisional leadership of SSC-Khatumo has leveled serious accusations against the Northeastern State of Somalia, alleging that their actions infringe on SSC-Khatumo’s territory. They branded this move as a blatant affront to their governance.

On Tuesday, Najib Barkhadle Warsame, the Minister of Information for SSC-Khatumo, delivered a stern message condemning Northeastern State’s territorial assertions. “It’s outrageous for Northeastern State to stake a claim on land managed by SSC-Khatumo. This is a clear breach, and we have clearly warned the Northeastern State authorities to cease such provocations,” Warsame declared emphatically.

Furthermore, the Minister called on local entities embroiled in the land conflict to avoid measures that might exacerbate tensions and pose security risks.

He emphasized that SSC-Khatumo stands ready to protect its domain and inhabitants from any hostile actions.

These strong words coincide with Northeastern State’s plans to roll out projects funded by Germany, with UNICEF’s implementation, in the Sool and Ayn areas—regions that SSC-Khatumo adamantly claims rightful ownership over.