Somali and ATMIS Officers Enhance Cooperation Following Joint Operations Training

Somali Security Forces and African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) officers banded together for a five-day course designed to up their game in coordinating joint efforts against Al-Shabaab. The training zeroed in on bettering communication, strategic planning, and info-swapping at the Joint Operations Centres (JOCs), which are key to smashing mission goals. CREDIT/ ATMIS

Mogadishu (AX) — Twenty-six officers from Somali Security Forces (SSF) and ATMIS wrapped up a five-day training last week, polishing their skills to enhance the effectiveness of their joint ops against Al-Shabaab.

The course aimed to beef up the Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) by teaching participants essential strategic planning, communication, and data-sharing abilities — fundamentals for joint missions tackling the Al-Shabaab threat. The JOCs, launched in October 2022, serve as pivotal collaboration hubs between ATMIS, Somali forces, and other allies.

Sivuyile Bam, Deputy Special Representative of the African Union Commission (SRCC) Chairperson for ATMIS, underlined the training’s importance for overcoming operational hurdles. “JOC staff are key players in our mission’s decision-making arena. This training refines coordination and ensures swift data transfer during operations,” Bam articulated at the training’s kickoff.

Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, ATMIS Acting Force Commander, stressed the training’s significance on teamwork. “It bolsters the abilities of both ATMIS and Somali troops, fostering tighter cooperation and situational awareness,” he commented at the closing event.

The syllabus tackled a breadth of crucial subjects, including JOC standard operating procedures, first aid, medical evacuations (Medevac/Casevac), crisis management, human rights, and curbing sexual exploitation and abuse. Participants praised the hands-on benefits for enhancing their operational preparedness.

“The insights we’ve gained will massively boost our teamwork with Somali forces in joint engagements,” stated Major Kelvin Wandera from the Joint Operations Centre in Sector Two.

ATMIS has been prepping Somali forces for a gradual handover of security duties as it winds down its mission by 2024. This training is part of bigger efforts to build the Somali forces’ ability to fully manage national security.

The JOCs are crucial in managing fast-paced operational decisions and in solidifying cooperation between ATMIS, Somali forces, and international collaborators.

ATMIS, succeeding the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), is dedicated to supporting Somali troops in their anti-Al-Shabaab campaign and easing the transition of security responsibilities by 2024.