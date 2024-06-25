Northeastern State and Galmudug Mobilize Troops to Address Intensifying Clan Violence in Mudug

The spat, stemming from local squabbles and age-old family brawls, features militias from both Northeastern State and Galmudug. Attempts to sort out the mess are ongoing, but casualties keep piling up on both sides.

Bosses from the Mudug territory of each administration stress the need for military muscle to stop the bloodshed. They’ve demanded the swift dispatch of unified troops to the battleground to curb the conflict.

While the gunfire died down after a few hours, there’s mounting worry that it might flare up again as clan fighters keep gearing up for more clashes. This looming threat highlights the urgent plea from officials for a military push to bring peace to the area.