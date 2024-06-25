East Africa

President Mohamud Kicks Off EAC Conference in Mogadishu, Criticizes Ethiopia’s Water Plans

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

President Mohamud fiercely criticized Ethiopia’s aspirations to access Somalia’s maritime resources, declaring such aims detrimental to regional harmony and collaboration. “To the Somali community and global observers: Ethiopia’s illegal pursuit of our waters is intolerable. They already enjoy access through Djibouti’s shoreline,” Mohamud emphasized.

This conference represents a landmark occasion for Somalia, marking its induction as a full-fledged member of the EAC on March 4, 2024. The formalities took place in Arusha, Tanzania. Membership is set to enhance Somalia’s economy by streamlining trade, investments, and the unrestricted movement of people and commodities within the region. Encompassing Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the EAC now seeks to integrate Somalia into its foundational components: the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union, and Political Federation.

Related Posts

North Western of Somalia Firmly Opposes Somali President’s…

Euro 2024: Italy Stuns Croatia, Spain Triumphs with Unbeaten Streak

Somalia’s prime location with Africa’s longest stretch of coastline augments the EAC’s market scope substantially. Joining the EAC should propel Somalia’s economic growth, create jobs, tackle soaring unemployment, and curtail youth migration.

Somalia confronts formidable obstacles including governance woes, human rights issues, and the persistent Al-Shabaab insurgency. These challenges might impede smooth integration into the EAC. Furthermore, the EAC’s expansion has faced scrutiny for potentially stretching its ability to achieve genuine integration, with political strife among members like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda highlighting these worries.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20186 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More