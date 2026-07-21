Puntland State Accuses Somalia’s Federal Government of Plot to Destabilize Its Territory

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Somalia: Puntland State alleges federal plot to destabilize region

BOSASO, Somalia — Puntland State has accused Somalia’s federal government of seeking to establish and support armed groups within the Federal State, alleging a wider campaign to destabilize the region. Mogadishu has not publicly responded to the claims.

In a statement, Puntland State alleged that Villa Somalia, acting for three unnamed foreign countries, had spent the past 24 months trying to organize armed factions in the region. It said the effort was intended to promote strategic interests connected to vital maritime routes.

The regional administration said the first attempt coincided with clashes in the Cal Miskaad mountains in December 2024, when Puntland State forces fought Islamic State-linked militants. According to the statement, that operation failed to undermine the region’s security.

Puntland State also accused senior federal officials of recently unveiling plans that threaten the Federal State’s existence by supporting newly created groups inside its territory. It claimed the groups were formed to further the federal government’s interests.

Representatives of two foreign countries allegedly involved in the plan have met various figures in recent weeks, Puntland State said, including some regional politicians. The administration claimed the meetings were aimed at encouraging coordinated attacks in parts of Sool, Nugaal, Mudug and Bari regions.

Citing intelligence assessments, Puntland State said one of the countries allegedly connected to the effort was expected to pursue the strategy more openly in the coming week. The regional government said, however, that it had already put measures in place to block the plan.

Puntland State also confirmed that it seized military vehicles and detained several soldiers traveling in the convoy, among them one of the unit’s commanding officers. The personnel remain in the custody of regional security authorities.

Officials have not released additional details about the operation. The incident occurred about a month after Puntland State prohibited the movement of military vehicles and armed security personnel unless they were taking part in officially authorized operations.

The vehicles belonged to the Puntland State Security Force (PSF), which Somalia’s Federal Government recently said had been absorbed into the newly established 17th Brigade, comprising forces recruited in Puntland State. Regional authorities rejected that step as unacceptable and said they do not recognize the federal government’s decision.

AXADLETM