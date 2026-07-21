Man Charged With Ann Widdecombe’s Murder in Alleged Hammer Attack

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A man accused of killing Ann Widdecombe by striking her 21 times in the head with a hammer has appeared before a court.

Joshua Kerry, 28, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with murdering the Reform UK spokeswoman and former Conservative minister.

Mr Kerry was arrested on suspicion of murder on 11 July, two days after Ms Widdecombe, 78, was discovered dead inside her bungalow in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon.

He was also detained on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, although no charge has been brought against him over that alleged offence.

The court heard that the show’s production team attempted to reach Ms Widdecombe through her personal assistant, who asked the family gardener to visit the property and check on her.

Ann Widdecombe was discovered dead at her Devon home

Prosecutors said the gardener found the politician face down on the kitchen floor with a serious head wound the following day, 9 July.

Mr Malik said Ms Widdecombe had been having lunch on 8 July when Mr Kerry allegedly arrived outside her home in a red Vauxhall Corsa and went in through the front door.

The court heard that Mr Kerry then allegedly struck Ms Widdecombe 21 times on the top of her head with a hammer.

He is accused of knocking her from her chair, removing a wallet from her handbag and driving away after spending just two minutes inside the house, the court heard.

A blunt-force injury to the head was recorded as the provisional cause of death, according to prosecutors.

Mr Kerry, who has a beard and wore a grey tracksuit in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Byrley Road.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey later today.

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard yesterday, Laurence Taylor, head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said detectives continued to examine whether the killing had any political or terrorist motive.

Ms Widdecombe entered Parliament as a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, served as a prisons minister during the 1990s and later represented the Brexit Party as an MEP.

At the time of her death, she served as Reform UK’s spokeswoman on immigration and justice.

Beyond Westminster, she became widely known through appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.