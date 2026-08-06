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Thursday, August 6, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Trump prefers Iran deal over military action but keeps force option open
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Trump prefers Iran deal over military action but keeps force option open

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 6, 2026 1 min read
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Trump prefers Iran deal over military action but keeps force option open
Trump prefers Iran deal over military action but keeps force option open

Trump favors Iran diplomacy but leaves military action on the table

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would rather secure a diplomatic agreement with Iran than resort to military force, while making clear that the United States could still act militarily if negotiations break down.

“I’d rather make a deal because I don’t want to kill people,” Trump said at an event in Las Vegas. He also claimed his administration had been ready to carry out what he called the “biggest attack since World War II” before pausing the plan after Iranian officials sought talks.

Tehran has not confirmed Trump’s account that Iranian officials reached out to his administration to request negotiations.

“They called me, and they said, ‘Please don’t do it. Let’s talk,’” Trump said. He added that U.S. officials were engaged in direct discussions with Iranian representatives as Washington weighed potential outcomes.

The president again said the United States would not permit Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. At the same time, he pointed to earlier U.S. strikes against Iranian targets while stressing his preference for a negotiated resolution.

“We are talking. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said, adding that Iran “respects us.”

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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