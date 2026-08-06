WAFCON 2026 Quarter-Finals: Full List of Teams That Have Advanced

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Morocco’s unbeaten Group A campaign has set up a blockbuster WAFCON 2026 quarterfinal against holders South Africa, reviving the final from the previous tournament. Algeria will face Côte d’Ivoire after both sides emerged from closely fought North and West African groups as winners.

Defending champions Nigeria enter their last-eight meeting with Cameroon after dismantling Egypt 6-2. Cameroon will rely on the scoring form of tournament-leading Marie Ngah Manga in what promises to be another heavyweight contest.

Debutants Malawi, one of the tournament’s surprise packages, are still waiting to learn their quarterfinal opponent. That place will be decided by Thursday’s winner-takes-it clash between Ghana and Mali: Ghana need only a draw, while Mali must win. With four ties remaining and automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup awaiting every winner, Morocco’s tournament has reached its decisive stage.