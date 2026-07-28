Somali Leaders Pressed to Reach Political Deal by End of August, Sources Say

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Tuesday July 28, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s protracted political deadlock is drawing mounting concern from some international partners, with diplomatic sources saying the federal government has been urged to secure a broad political agreement by the end of August 2026.

Sources briefed on the matter said the message was delivered to a senior Somali Presidency official, who then relayed it to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The warning, the sources said, underscores fears among some of Somalia’s partners that persistent political divisions could derail state-building, institutional reforms and security operations.

The message reportedly cautioned that development assistance, project funding and political cooperation could face reassessment unless Somali leaders forge a comprehensive agreement in the coming weeks.

Diplomatic sources said the scope of diplomatic relations could also come under review if the stalemate persists.

Somalia remains divided over constitutional amendments, the electoral process and relations between the federal government and federal member states.

Those disagreements have stalled attempts to build consensus around an election framework and reforms to government institutions.

International partners have repeatedly called on Somali political leaders to settle their differences through dialogue, stressing that an inclusive agreement is vital to stability and sustained international backing.

Despite the reported warning that external assistance may be reconsidered, no formal decision has been announced to halt aid or scale back cooperation between Somalia and its donors.

The crisis intensified after the Somali Future Council called for a comprehensive settlement creating an inclusive Transitional Council to guide Somalia’s constitutional and electoral transition until national institutions are peacefully renewed.

In an open letter dated July 27, 2026, the council said Somalia’s most urgent task was to reach a political settlement that restores legitimacy, renews national consensus and protects the neutrality of state institutions, including the Somali National Army.

The letter was sent to heads of state, defence ministers and chiefs of defence forces in countries contributing troops and police to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The federal government and opposition groups recently restarted election-related talks facilitated by Turkey.

However, sources with knowledge of the discussions said the parties have yet to begin detailed negotiations on the most divisive questions, among them the electoral model and contested constitutional amendments.