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Monday, July 27, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: US Congressman Massie Says Iran War Prioritized Israel Over US Interests
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US Congressman Massie Says Iran War Prioritized Israel Over US Interests

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 27, 2026 2 min read
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US Congressman Massie Says Iran War Prioritized Israel Over US Interests
US Congressman Massie Says Iran War Prioritized Israel Over US Interests

Massie says Iran conflict puts Israel’s priorities ahead of U.S. interests

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Thomas Massie has sharply criticised the U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran, saying the fighting has damaged American interests while advancing Israel’s strategic priorities.

Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, objected to Washington’s role in the war and said the United States had been pulled into a costly confrontation that demands closer scrutiny over who benefits from the military engagement.

The lawmaker said American foreign policy should be anchored in U.S. security, with Washington avoiding overseas military commitments that are not necessary to defend the country. He argued that the campaign against Iran has raised serious concerns about whether American interests are being put first.

His remarks land during an intensifying debate in Washington over the scope of U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran, as some lawmakers question both the strategic value and the financial burden of continued military action.

Backers of the U.S. position say pressure on Iran is essential to confront threats to regional allies and safeguard American interests in the Middle East. Opponents, however, warn that deeper involvement could fuel escalation and trap Washington in a drawn-out conflict.

Massie has long been associated with opposition to foreign military interventions and has repeatedly pressed for stronger congressional oversight of U.S. military operations beyond American borders.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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