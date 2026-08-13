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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to Leave Position This Month

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 7 hours ago 1-minute read
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to leave job this month

Donald Trump said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave the administration at the end of the month, citing her desire to devote more time to her family.

Ms Leavitt, 28, described her tenure as press secretary as “the honor and adventure of a lifetime” in a message posted on X, the social media platform.

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Mr Trump said on Truth Social that Ms Leavitt would remain a key figure in his political circle, serving as one of his leading outside advisers and an influential voice in the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

She joined Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign before becoming its transition spokeswoman. After he chose her to lead the White House press operation, Ms Leavitt became the youngest person ever appointed to the position.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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