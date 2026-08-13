White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to Leave Position This Month

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Ms Leavitt, 28, described her tenure as press secretary as “the honor and adventure of a lifetime” in a message posted on X, the social media platform.

Donald Trump said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave the administration at the end of the month, citing her desire to devote more time to her…

Donald Trump said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave the administration at the end of the month, citing her desire to devote more time to her…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Donald Trump said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave the administration at the end of the month, citing her desire to devote more time to her family.

Ms Leavitt, 28, described her tenure as press secretary as “the honor and adventure of a lifetime” in a message posted on X, the social media platform.

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Mr Trump said on Truth Social that Ms Leavitt would remain a key figure in his political circle, serving as one of his leading outside advisers and an influential voice in the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

She joined Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign before becoming its transition spokeswoman. After he chose her to lead the White House press operation, Ms Leavitt became the youngest person ever appointed to the position.