NATO commander warns Irish-US relationship would suffer if Shannon Airport access withdrawn

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

General Alexus Grynkewich said losing access to the airport would also carry significant security consequences.

NATO’s senior military commander has warned that blocking US military access to Shannon Airport would “probably” strain the long-standing relationship between Washington and Ireland.

NATO’s senior military commander has warned that blocking US military access to Shannon Airport would “probably” strain the long-standing relationship between Washington and Ireland. General Alexus Grynkewich said…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

NATO’s senior military commander has warned that blocking US military access to Shannon Airport would “probably” strain the long-standing relationship between Washington and Ireland.

General Alexus Grynkewich said losing access to the airport would also carry significant security consequences.

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Gen Grynkewich serves as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and as Commander of US European Command.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One during his first visit to Ireland, he called Shannon Airport “a very important logistics hub”.

“I think there’s some significant security implications from losing access there,” he said.

“Would we be able to find somewhere else that we could use?

“Perhaps, but Ireland’s been a great partner by providing access there for years and that’s let us hold terrorist threats at bay, that’s helped us to stabilise Iraq and other places,” Gen Grynkewich said.

“I would just use as evidence issues that we had with access and basing during recent operations in Iran – from a US perspective.

“That was very unhelpful and you’ve heard President (Donald) Trump say that.”

‘In our advantage’ for Ireland, US and NATO to work together

Asked whether Ireland was seen as a weak point in efforts to protect critical infrastructure on Europe’s western edge, the general said: “I certainly think we all have an interest in making sure that they are appropriately defended.

“We have seen critical underwater infrastructure like that be attacked in other places through hybrid warfare, dragging an anchor across it, etc.

“As a military commander, some of my military communications go across those cables as well, so it becomes a real military concern of mine.

“I would not use those types of terms because I think that impugns whether, ultimately, Irish sovereign decisions” when it comes to its strategy of neutrality and its place in the world.

He said it was “likely in our advantage to work together” to protect “that infrastructure together in order to ensure that commerce and other threats don’t take hold”.

Gen Grynkewich said he was not in a position to assess whether Ireland holds a negative view of NATO.

“I certainly haven’t felt that being here on the streets of Dublin,” he said.

“I certainly haven’t felt that when I’ve engaged with Irish leaders across many different places.

“In general terms, I think because of the neutral stance that you have, you probably look a little bit askance at NATO and (whether) that’s something that we would really want to be part of, or not, or what’s the value of our partnership.

“But I tell you, in an increasingly complex world I think there probably is value to Ireland.”

The general added that, “as a partner, I’m certainly happy with the access that I’m going to have here engaging with some of your leaders – both military and in political leadership – I’m really looking forward to that.”

You can see the full interview on the RTÉ News YouTube channel