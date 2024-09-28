NUSOJ Calls for Openness on Information Day Amid Somali Legislative Dispute

MOGADISHU, Somalia – On the International Day of Universal Access to Information, the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) sounded the alarm about the new Official Information Bill, cautioning that it undermines Somalia’s strides towards democracy.

This Bill, criticized for possibly curbing information under the guise of national security and confidentiality, stands in stark opposition to UNESCO’s 2024 theme, “Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector.”

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman voiced grave concerns regarding the Bill’s democratic implications. “This legislation could shroud our governance in secrecy, thwarting public access to essential information and stifling democratic engagement,” he asserted.

In response, NUSOJ is pushing for revisions to ensure the Bill upholds Somalia’s constitutional and international human rights standards. They are advocating for a comprehensive review that includes the voices of civil society, media, and the public, to ensure the Bill promotes, rather than hinders, transparency.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of democracy—our society’s future is built on it,” Osman noted, stressing the critical role of an informed public in reinforcing Somalia’s democratic foundations.

NUSOJ’s plea highlights the pressing need for Somalia to safeguard the right to information, vital for nurturing a transparent, accountable government and empowering citizens to partake actively in governance. This call serves as a stark reminder that genuine progress hinges on unrestricted access to the information that molds their shared destiny.

AXADLETM