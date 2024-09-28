Urgent: Car Bomb Blast in Mogadishu Claims Three Lives

Mogadishu (AX) — A car bomb exploded near the National Theater in Mogadishu’s Hamarweyne district on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring five more, according to eyewitnesses.

The blast happened in a bustling part of town, triggering chaos and significant destruction.

Security forces swiftly sealed off the location, and investigations are currently in progress.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring