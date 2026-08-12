Italy to donate six armored vehicles to Somali police

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Italy will transfer six armored vehicles once operated by its Carabinieri to Somalia’s police under a bilateral defense cooperation agreement, giving Somali security forces additional protected mobility at…

Italy will transfer six armored vehicles once operated by its Carabinieri to Somalia’s police under a bilateral defense cooperation agreement, giving Somali security forces additional protected mobility at…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Italy will transfer six armored vehicles once operated by its Carabinieri to Somalia’s police under a bilateral defense cooperation agreement, giving Somali security forces additional protected mobility at no cost.

The donation involves six VM-90Ps with a combined value of more than 170,000 euros ($198,000), according to a draft decree issued by Italy’s Ministry of Defense.

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Italy’s Chamber of Deputies and Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense committees approved the proposed transfer on July 29, shortly before Parliament began its summer recess.

Italy’s Defense Ministry said the handover would not impose any extra burden on its defense budget.

The Carabinieri Logistics Inspectorate has retired the VM-90Ps because of their age, expensive upkeep and limited operational performance. The vehicles have gradually been replaced by newer VTLM Lince light multirole tactical vehicles.

The planned transfer builds on earlier Italian assistance to Somalia’s security forces. In 2025, Italy supplied equipment valued at about 50,000 euros, including riot-control gear, uniforms, personal equipment, stationery and hygiene materials. A second shipment worth a similar amount is still awaiting authorization.

Italy’s Military Code permits defense equipment declared surplus or out of service to be donated to developing countries and other eligible recipients under specific conditions. The law requires the relevant parliamentary committees to approve such transfers.

Rome and Mogadishu have maintained a defense partnership for years. The two governments signed a General Cooperation Agreement on defense in Rome in September 2013, and the accord took effect in July 2016 without a set expiration date.

The agreement is designed to deepen cooperation between the countries’ armed forces, strengthen their defense capabilities and expand collaboration on security issues. It also allows equipment exchanges aimed at improving interoperability among their security services.

The latest donation comes as Somalia works to build the capabilities of its security forces and steadily take on greater responsibility for protecting the country.