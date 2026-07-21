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Axadle Flags Facebook Restrictions as Meta’s AI Moderation Draws Fresh Scrutiny

AXADLE – Repeated Facebook restrictions are hampering Axadle’s ability to reach readers, with the news outlet reporting that its videos and posts have increasingly lost visibility on the platform.

In recent months, Axadle has also faced a rising number of copyright claims involving videos shared on its Facebook pages, adding another obstacle to delivering news to its audience.

The difficulties have emerged as The New York Times examines Meta’s expanding use of artificial intelligence (AI) to moderate content and enforce policies across Facebook and Instagram.

According to The New York Times, Meta is relying more heavily on AI systems to decide which accounts to suspend, which posts to remove and how to process appeals. Users say the automated tools have sometimes reached incorrect decisions while offering few avenues for substantive human review.

The report cited Camille Hanson, an English teacher with nearly one million followers across Facebook and Instagram. Meta permanently disabled her accounts after accusing her of breaching its fraud and deception policies. Hanson maintained that she had done nothing wrong, but the company rejected her appeal and permanently removed the accounts.

The New York Times further reported that Meta has broadened AI’s role in moderation while cutting the number of employees tasked with reviewing enforcement decisions. The change has fueled mounting criticism, with more than 60,000 people signing a petition demanding greater transparency and human review of account appeals.

Meta has defended the shift. Company spokesperson Daniel Roberts said its latest AI moderation systems make fewer errors than human reviewers and detect more policy violations. He said Meta remains committed to improving account protection and reducing enforcement mistakes.

Axadle says the findings echo concerns increasingly raised by publishers about how automated moderation can affect the reach and operation of digital journalism.

The outlet says it has devoted considerable time to resolving recurring Facebook restrictions and responding to copyright claims involving its published videos. Those issues have disrupted the circulation of its news content on the platform.

No evidence indicates that Meta’s AI moderation systems generated the copyright claims against Axadle. Still, The New York Times report has sharpened the wider debate over artificial intelligence in content moderation and whether stronger human oversight is necessary to prevent wrongful action against journalists, publishers and other legitimate users.

AXADLETM