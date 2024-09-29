Ethiopia Justifies Agreement with North Western State of Somalia

Toronto – Ethiopia has remained rather quiet after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North Western State of Somalia. In contrast, Somalia has vocally sought military and diplomatic support from neighboring regions, asserting that the agreement infringes on its sovereignty.

Recently, Ethiopia publicly defended the agreement at the U.N. General Assembly.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Minister Taye Atske-Selassie, in a speech at the U.N., stated the MoU with North Western State of Somalia is “based on the current political framework in Somalia…”

Ethiopia emphasized the goal of regional development and prosperity. The Foreign Affairs Minister also pointed out that similar agreements have been forged with other states.

Taye mentioned, “There’s no justification for Somalia’s federal government to instigate conflict, seemingly to distract from internal political issues.”

Ethiopia highlighted its contributions and sacrifices, alongside other regional nations, to protect Somalia from terrorist threats. This gesture was intended to underscore Ethiopia’s goodwill. However, some Somali activists argue that, “The services rendered were not in exchange for land.”

The MoU with North Western State of Somalia, a self-declared state functioning independently for 34 years, grants Ethiopia access to 20 kilometers of coastline for the next 50 years. In return, Ethiopia is to recognize North Western State of Somalia as an independent state. Although not all details are finalized, sources indicate finalization is imminent.

This development has ratcheted up regional tensions. Despite calls for de-escalation, Somalia continues to form military alliances. Notably, Egypt, long antagonistic towards Ethiopia and supporter of numerous rebel groups, capitalized on the situation by striking a military pact with the Hassan Sheikh government in Mogadishu. Egypt has been supplying Mogadishu with weaponry, including anti-aircraft missiles. Eritrea, currently at odds with Abiy Ahmed’s administration, has joined this alliance. Prior to the MoU, Eritrea had trained thousands of troops for Hassan Sheikh’s government. Egypt now plans to deploy 10,000 soldiers to Somalia, stirring opposition to Hassan Sheikh’s administration.

Ethiopia perceives Egypt’s proposed military presence in Somalia and the influx of arms as destabilizing threats to the region.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring