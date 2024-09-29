Somalia’s Parliament Considers No-confidence Motion Against Foreign Affairs Minister

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, finds himself under the hammer as Parliamentarians launch a no-confidence motion against him, a development that could jeopardize his ministry tenure.

Lawmakers from the Lower House have put forth the motion, criticizing his management style and calling for his swift dismissal. This move was made public on Saturday, according to insiders.

The accusations paint Fiqi as a centralizing force, griping that the ministry’s operations grind to a halt when he’s away on official duties. They argue his absence brings key processes to a standstill.

Moreover, concerns were raised about the misuse of the ministry’s official seal, with allegations surfacing that officers are pocketing extra fees for essential services. They claim the funds end up lining personal pockets.

Still a close ally of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Fiqi remains silent on these allegations. The motion is set for debate in future parliamentary sessions, with the possibility of his removal hanging in the balance.

Just last week, Fiqi was part of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, vehemently opposing Ethiopia’s intended territorial incursion into Somalia.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre holds the authority to act on lawmakers’ recommendations if a decision is reached. Barre, who steers the government, shares a strong rapport with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

