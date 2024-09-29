#6 killed by in Somalia Bombings Shortly After Leader’s UN Address

On September 27, 2024, Somalian Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre spoke at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Barre accused Ethiopia of actions that “flagrantly violate” Somalia’s territorial integrity.

WASHINGTON — Bomb explosions rocked Mogadishu and a town in the Middle Shabelle region on Saturday, resulting in at least six deaths and 10 injuries, according to local police and eyewitness accounts to VOA.

“An explosives-laden vehicle parked near a bustling restaurant in the Hamar Weyne district detonated. I could see the bodies of at least three people, two of them women,” witness Mohamed Haji Nur shared with VOA.

The explosion occurred opposite Somalia’s National Theater, roughly one kilometer from the president’s office.

The exact target of the attack remains unknown, but the Gel Doh restaurant, which often serves government officials and the Somali diaspora, was severely impacted.

In a separate incident, a bomb at a livestock market in Jowhar city, Middle Shabelle region, killed one person and injured three others, informed Jowhar police Commander Bashir Hassan during a press briefing.

While the perpetrators of the attacks are unclear, the Islamist militant group al-Shabab is notorious for orchestrating bombings and attacks in Mogadishu and around Somalia.

Addressing the assembled delegates at the UN General Assembly

This accusation arises amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors since January, following Ethiopia’s contentious maritime agreement with the breakaway region of North Western State of Somalia.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally.

According to the deal, North Western State of Somalia would lease 20 kilometers of shore to Ethiopia in exchange for recognition, a decision that alarmed Mogadishu.

“Ethiopia’s recent moves pose a grave threat to Somalia’s territorial integrity,” stated Prime Minister Barre at the General Assembly.

Somalia accuses Ethiopia of unlawfully seeking to establish a naval base and commercial port in North Western State of Somalia.

“Ethiopia’s efforts to expropriate Somali territory on the pretext of securing sea access is both unlawful and unwarranted,” Barre underscored, pinpointing the seriousness of the situation.

Though Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, has long yearned for sea access, its agreement with North Western State of Somalia incensed the Somali government.

Barre warned of the implications, “Our ports have always been open to Ethiopia’s legitimate commercial activities, showcasing our commitment to regional cooperation.”

“However, Ethiopia’s aggressive strategies risk compromising Somalia’s sovereignty and bolstering secessionist movements, endangering national unity,” he cautioned.

“Such actions also feed into the propaganda of terrorist factions like al-Shabab, who exploit Ethiopia’s provocations to recruit vulnerable individuals,” he said.

Ethiopia responds to accusations

Taye Atske-Selassie, Ethiopia’s foreign minister, addressed the 79th UN General Assembly, firmly denying Somalia’s accusations.

“Ethiopia’s memorandum of understanding with North Western State of Somalia aligns with Somalia’s existing political framework,” he asserted.

“Our aim is mutual growth and prosperity in the region. Similar pacts have been made by other states, and Somalia should not incite hostility based on internal political strife. I therefore reject Somalia’s unfounded allegations,” he added.

In defiance, Somalia has threatened several times to expel Ethiopian troops, part of an African Union mission combating al-Shabab militants since 2007.

Mogadishu-based international affairs professor Afyare Abdi Elmi told VOA that recent Egyptian military cooperation with Somalia has alarmed Addis Ababa.

“Mogadishu’s military agreement with Cairo and the subsequent weapons shipments have heightened Ethiopian officials’ concerns,” he explained.

“The unfolding events signal a pivotal moment in the Horn of Africa, potentially reshaping the geopolitical and security landscape,” added Somalia analyst Abdiqafar Abdi Wardhere from Virginia.

Last week, Somalia accused Ethiopia of sending an “unauthorized shipment of arms and ammunition” to the semi-autonomous region of Northeastern State.

“Ethiopia must face consequences for actions that jeopardize Horn of Africa stability,” Barre declared at the U.N. General Assembly.

As the African Union mission transitions at year’s end, Egypt has offered to replace Ethiopian troops for the first time.

Somalia might press for the removal of the approximately 10,000 Ethiopian troops stationed along its border regions to deter Islamist militants.

Ethiopia’s foreign minister did not mention Egypt but criticized external actors undermining regional stability.

“External actors’ recent maneuvers threaten these efforts, yet Ethiopia remains steadfast in combating terrorism,” Atske-Selassie said. “I trust Somalia will eventually recognize our sacrifices for their liberation from terrorist groups.”

