Malaga Heat Reaches 40C as Walking Outside Feels Like Opening Oven Door

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Stepping into the streets of Malaga now can feel like opening an oven door, an Irish woman who has lived in Spain for 25 years has said, as temperatures in parts of the region climb beyond 40C.

Emily Allen, who has made Spain her home for a quarter of a century, said daily life and work in the city have become increasingly difficult in the current heat.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One, she said the searing temperatures tell only part of the story.

She said the Terral wind is making conditions even harsher, describing it as hot air blowing directly into your face the moment you step outside, “like opening an oven door”.

In Malaga city centre, she said, temperatures are peaking at around 40C, while nearby inland microclimates — only about 15 minutes away — are reaching 44C to 45C.

Listen: Emily Allen describes what conditions are like in Malaga at present

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Ms Allen, who works in the tourism industry, said the extreme weather is already reshaping how people move through the city and how visitors spend their days.

Malaga, she said, remains a beautiful city, but restaurant terraces are being avoided; those who do go out to eat are choosing indoor tables with air conditioning.

For tourists, particularly Irish visitors she works with, the usual rhythm of sightseeing has also changed. Going to historical and cultural landmarks at midday, she said, has become dangerous in the current conditions.

She said people are now living by a different timetable, especially those whose jobs take them outdoors, including construction workers, as well as administrative staff.

Hazy sunshine in Malaga, Spain (Photo: Emily Allen)

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