Authorities say two killed in shootings at Bite of Seattle food festival

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Monday July 27, 2026

Police officers secure an area following a shooting at Seattle’s Bite of Seattle festival. Photograph: Jason Redmond/Reuters

Gunfire erupted during a food festival near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday evening, killing two people and wounding five others, according to a city fire department spokesperson.

The shooting occurred as the Seattle Center hosted the Bite of Seattle festival over the weekend. Police later warned the public to stay away from the area.

Harborview medical center admitted four victims, spokesperson Susan Gregg said. They included a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women, with one patient listed in critical condition.

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were waiting in line for a photo booth at the festival when someone shoved him from behind. As he turned around, he saw crowds rushing to escape.

“People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling,” Wakonabo said. Moments later, he heard the gunfire.

“Once I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ that’s when I knew it was a shooter.”

Wakonabo said he first guided his girlfriend to safety, then went back to the scene, where he found several victims lying on the ground.

Launched in 1982, the annual three-day festival attracts about 350,000 attendees.