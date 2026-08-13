In pictures: Stargazers gather to watch a solar eclipse

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In pictures: Stargazers gather to witness a spectacular solar eclipse Stewards in welding helmets watch the solar eclipse before the Leeds United v Manchester United match at Croke…

In pictures: Stargazers gather to witness a spectacular solar eclipse Stewards in welding helmets watch the solar eclipse before the Leeds United v Manchester United match at Croke…

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In pictures: Stargazers gather to witness a spectacular solar eclipse

Stewards in welding helmets watch the solar eclipse before the Leeds United v Manchester United match at Croke Park in Dublin

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The solar eclipse appears above Croke Park before the match

A total solar eclipse is captured over Palencia, Spain. It marked the first time since 1905 that a total eclipse, in which the Moon blocks the Sun, could be seen from Spain

People queue along George’s Street in Dublin to buy specialist glasses for viewing the eclipse

Seven-year-old twins Faron and Soren Walshe wear their eclipse glasses on George’s Street in Dublin

Hundreds of residents and tourists gather on the steep, grassy slopes of Krakus Mound (Kopiec Krakusa), a historic site in Krakow, Poland, to watch the eclipse

The Sun’s corona shines around the Moon as it completely covers the Sun during the totality phase, seen from San Asensio in Spain’s La Rioja region

The Moon begins to reveal the Sun behind Madrid’s Torrespana TV tower, known as “El Piruli”, during the final moments of the eclipse, viewed from Cuna Verde

People watch a partial solar eclipse at Northala Fields in London

The Moon passes across the Sun above the summit of Gantrisch, viewed from the summit of Niesen mountain in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland

The eclipse is seen from Shankill in Co Dublin

A woman uses a homemade cereal-box viewing device as people gather in Dublin’s Phoenix Park to watch the solar eclipse

Special solar eclipse glasses are held up toward the sky in Antibes, France

The Moon starts to uncover the Sun after totality, as seen from La Zurriola beach in San Sebastian

Andrea Caro of Dublin watches the eclipse in Phoenix Park with her daughters, Iris Currie, 12, and Pearl Currie, 17

People use technology to follow the partial solar eclipse in Dublin. Pic: Collins

Katrina Pashko, from Dublin 15, watches the eclipse through her phone. Pic: Collins

Members of Astronomy Ireland prepare a special telescope in Phoenix Park to view the solar eclipse. Pic: Collins

People gather outside Queen’s University in Belfast to watch the solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is seen from Morriscastle in Co Wexford

A second view of the partial solar eclipse from Morriscastle in Wexford

A total eclipse is seen over Iceland