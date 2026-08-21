 Skip to content
Friday, August 21, 2026 7 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:46
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes southern Peru, USGS reports
Breaking News
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes southern Peru, USGS reportsAt Least 50 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria20 Years After Probo Koala Waste Disaster, Côte d’Ivoire Still Faces Its FalloutUN warns South Sudan’s election could reignite conflictAt least 51 dead after boat sinks in the northwestAustralian Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Mushroom KillerMagnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes southern Peru, USGS reportsAt Least 50 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria20 Years After Probo Koala Waste Disaster, Côte d’Ivoire Still Faces Its FalloutUN warns South Sudan’s election could reignite conflictAt least 51 dead after boat sinks in the northwestAustralian Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Mushroom Killer
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes southern Peru, USGS reports

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 21, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 56 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Strong 6.7-magnitude quake strikes southern Peru: USGS

A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru, according to U.S. seismologists, prompting reports of falling rocks near the epicenter but no immediate confirmation of deaths or major damage.

The quake was centered about 40 kilometers northwest of Upahuacho, nearly 800 kilometers from Lima, and occurred at a depth of 66 kilometers, the United States Geological Survey said.

- Advertisement -

Peru’s Geophysical Institute recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.2 and placed its depth at 108 kilometres.

Broadcast images from Peruvian media showed rocks and soil cascading down hills near Coracora, in the Ayacucho region. The town, home to roughly 10,000 people, is the closest population center to the epicenter.

The National Institute of Civil Defense said on X that the earthquake “was felt with moderate to strong intensity in several departments.”

AFP journalists reported that the tremor was also felt in Cusco, Arequipa and Lima, though the shaking was weaker in those cities.

The earthquake comes after two major tremors struck the wider region since June. A double earthquake in Venezuela on June 24 killed more than 6,400 people, while a powerful quake in Colombia last week left nearly 300 people dead.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,831 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.