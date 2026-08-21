 Skip to content
Friday, August 21, 2026 7 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:46
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: At Least 50 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria
Breaking News
At Least 50 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria20 Years After Probo Koala Waste Disaster, Côte d’Ivoire Still Faces Its FalloutUN warns South Sudan’s election could reignite conflictAt least 51 dead after boat sinks in the northwestAustralian Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Mushroom KillerWinnipeg man who fled Somalia as refugee sentenced to 4 years for human smugglingAt Least 50 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria20 Years After Probo Koala Waste Disaster, Côte d’Ivoire Still Faces Its FalloutUN warns South Sudan’s election could reignite conflictAt least 51 dead after boat sinks in the northwestAustralian Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Mushroom KillerWinnipeg man who fled Somalia as refugee sentenced to 4 years for human smuggling
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

At Least 50 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 21, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
At least 50 people , mostly children, drown as overloaded boat capsizes in Nigeria

At least 50 people, most of them children, were killed when an overloaded boat overturned in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto state, witnesses said.

The vessel capsized near Gorau, in Goronyo local government area, while rescue operations remained underway, according to Abdulkadir Yusuf, an area manager with the National Inland Waterways Authority.

- Advertisement -

A Reuters witness reported seeing 50 bodies laid out in the forecourt of a community mosque in Gorau before burial. Many of the victims were covered with mats and traditional cloth.

Boat disasters occur frequently in Nigeria, where overcrowding, inadequate maintenance and limited enforcement of safety rules have repeatedly been linked to fatal accidents on rivers and waterways. The risks often increase during the rainy season.

A resident said 57 people had been aboard the boat.

Yusuf said rescue teams had recovered the bodies of about 40 children.

Nasiru Adamu, a lawmaker in the Sokoto state legislature who represents the area, said most passengers were between 10 and 15 years old. He added that 16 people had been rescued.

“We have buried 46 people, and even more dead bodies have just been brought. ⁠The death toll is 53,” said Sharhabilu Kiliya, an eyewitness.

Mustapha Umar, the state emergency management agency’s director of relief and rehabilitation, said officials were travelling to the site and would release additional information later.

In January, at least 25 people were killed after a leaking boat overturned in Yobe state, in northeastern Nigeria.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,830 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.