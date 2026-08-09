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Biden’s Cancer Has Spread, His Son Says

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 9, 2026 2 min read
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Former US president Biden's cancer has spread - son

Former US president Joe Biden’s cancer has spread further, his son Hunter Biden said in a recent interview with the BBC, offering a deeply personal update on the former president’s condition.

In May 2025, four months after leaving office as the oldest sitting president in US history, Biden disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones.

The 83-year-old later began treatment, including radiation and hormone therapy. Last month, while announcing plans for an upcoming memoir, he said the treatment was going “really well”.

But in a wide-ranging interview broadcast by BBC Newsnight, Hunter Biden said the disease had continued to advance despite those efforts.

“It’s very painful, and it’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there. He’s still doing his thing… he so believes in this country.”

Hunter Biden became emotional at points as he spoke about his father’s health and the toll of watching his condition worsen.

“It’s really, really hard, and it’s really sad to watch,” he said.

Questions about Biden’s health had followed him throughout his presidency and intensified as he sought re-election in 2024, when he was 81 and already the oldest US president ever to serve.

After a disastrous debate against Donald Trump in June 2024 prompted mounting pressure from fellow Democrats, Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term.

Trump ultimately defeated the candidate who replaced him, then-vice president Kamala Harris.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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