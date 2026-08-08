UK Police Reopen Old Investigation Into Widdecombe Death

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Counter-terrorism officers investigating the death of former MP Ann Widdecombe have reopened an inquiry into an attempted burglary reported at a Greater London address last year.

Police were notified of the incident in April 2025.

The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London initially handled the case. No arrests were made, and the investigation was closed while officers awaited any further lines of inquiry.

After reopening the probe, CTP London identified a line of inquiry that “may have been relevant” but had “not been identified and pursued by them at the time”.

Joshua Kerry, 28, was charged with Ann Widdecombe’s murder on 20 July

Ms Widdecombe, a Reform UK spokeswoman and former Conservative minister, was 78 when she died on 8 July. She had been struck on the head with a hammer 21 times at her home in Haytor, on Dartmoor in Devon.

Joshua Kerry, 28, was charged with her murder on 20 July.

Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the reopened inquiry formed part of the wider investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East into Ms Widdecombe’s death.

“As part of the ongoing investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East into the murder of Ann Widdecombe, officers have reopened an investigation into an incident reported to police last year,” she said.

Ms Evans added that the update was necessary because of the circumstances surrounding the case and the level of public attention it had attracted.

“Given the nature of this matter and the significant public interest in the investigation into Ann Widdecombe’s death, it was of critical importance for us to provide this update.”

CTP London made a “mandatory conduct referral” to the IOPC yesterday.

An IOPC spokesperson said the watchdog would independently examine the conduct of a member of staff from Counter Terrorism Policing London after receiving a referral earlier today.

“The conduct relates to an allegation the individual failed to identify and pursue a line of enquiry relating to an attempted burglary reported in April 2025,” the spokesperson said.

“Counter Terrorism Policing London has been notified of our decision, and no further information is available at this early stage.”