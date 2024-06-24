Xhaka Highlights Germany’s Grand Celebrations as a Testament to Switzerland’s Remarkable Effort

Switzerland was thwarted by Niclas Fullkrug’s eleventh-hour score in Frankfurt. Nonetheless, Granit Xhaka extolled his team’s display at Euro 2024.

Granit Xhaka interprets Germany’s eleventh-hour jubilation as a mark of Switzerland’s stellar showing, nearly clinching Group D’s summit.

Dan Ndoye’s debut goal for his national side seemed poised to immortalize a Swiss triumph on Sunday. Yet, Fullkrug’s stunner at the ninety-second minute equalized the score for the hosts, marshaled by Julian Nagelsmann. Despite the draw, Switzerland advanced, securing second place in Group D at Euro 2024.

The Swiss team’s tenacity left Germany scrambling and Xhaka confident in their resilience and nearly seizing an improbable victory.

After the match, Xhaka shared, “Observing the Germans’ celebrations, our pride is justified. Facing such contenders is never simplistic.”

He lamented the late draw, reflecting a sentiment of agony. Yet, the campaign marked a beginning of their distinct challenges.

“Commendations to our rivals are due, but our self-pride prevails. Our unity and collective efforts were palpable, setting the standard for extraordinary outcomes. Reaching our highest potential is paramount for triumph,” he added.

Swiss veteran Toni Kroos praised the Swiss team yet was satisfied with Germany’s overall execution.

Switzerland consistently proved their mettle, Kroos opined, holding dominion effectively, especially in the latter half. “Our second-half performance was refined, and I am content with our team’s effort,” he noted.

Ilkay Gundogan, captain of Germany, was more reserved in his commendation as Nagelsmann’s squad missed a flawless group-stage record.

“We aspired not only to win but to dazzle with our play,” stated the Barcelona midfielder. He considered challenging games essential for the tournament’s deeper stages, potentially bolstering their campaign.

Moving forward, Germany faces the Group D second-placer in the last 16. Meanwhile, Switzerland’s robust finish sets them against Group B’s runners-up.